Boston Business Journal

Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes

By Beth Treffeisen

For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. 

But the growth of one neighborhood hasn't come at the expense of the other: The Back Bay has retained its reputation, say experts, with its large assortment of shops and restaurants and central location. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us