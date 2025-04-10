Boston Business Journal

Can the Mass. film sector mount a made-for-TV comeback?

By Greg Ryan

New England Studios offer four 18,000 square foot contiguous sound stages for state of the art film and television studios. Located in Devens, the facility offers a wide range of latest technology lighting and essential production equipment and has produced many well known films and advertisements.

A few years ago, the Massachusetts film industry was thriving. An ever-rotating cast of stars, including Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, was filming projects in downtown Boston. The streaming wars led to a boom in productions statewide. Oscar even came calling: A movie set and filmed here, “CODA,” won Best Picture in 2022.

The klieg lights aren’t shining as often these days. The Hollywood strikes, streamer cutbacks and the shift of production overseas have all contributed to a major slowdown. Last year saw the fewest movie and TV productions in Massachusetts in more than a decade, with the exception of 2020, when Covid-19 halted work, according to Massachusetts Film Office data.

