Cape Cod hospital opens new cancer center, part of $215M expansion

By Isabel Hart

The new patient care pavilion at Cape Cod Hospital.

Cape Cod Healthcare has opened the first phase of its new $215 million expansion project, introducing a new, upgraded cancer care center as competition for cancer patients gets more intense around Eastern Massachusetts.

The new Edwin Barbey Patient Care Pavilion is intended to upgrade facilities, increase bed count and enable continued growth.

