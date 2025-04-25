Cape Cod hospital opens new cancer center, part of $215M expansion

Cape Cod Healthcare has opened the first phase of its new $215 million expansion project, introducing a new, upgraded cancer care center as competition for cancer patients gets more intense around Eastern Massachusetts.

The new Edwin Barbey Patient Care Pavilion is intended to upgrade facilities, increase bed count and enable continued growth.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal