Cape Cod restaurant, 8 local hotels get 5-star rankings in new Forbes travel rankings

By Isabel Hart

Encore Boston Harbor resort in Everett, MA.

Chatham Bars Inn, Boston Harbor Hotel and Encore Boston hotel are among the five-star awardees in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 rankings, released Thursday. 

Those hotels are some of the 31 Massachusetts businesses recognized in Forbes’ most recent list, which includes hotels, spas and restaurants. Forbes says it is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, and that it uses over 900 criteria to evaluate the properties. Forbes included 2,100 properties in 90 countries on its 67th annual list.

