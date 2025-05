Leap Therapeutics is making cuts to its team as it navigates a “difficult market environment,” according to the company’s CEO.

The Cambridge biotech said on Tuesday that it would let go of about 50% of its staff. Leap came into 2025 with 52 full-time employees, 41 of which worked in research and development and 11 were general and administrative workers. The layoffs will impact around 26 people.

