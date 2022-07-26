Casino Execs: Sports Betting Draws Workers, Bettors Out of State

Gaming industry executives from Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor on Monday reminded lawmakers of the "hyper-competitive industry" in which they operate and of the ways the state's prohibition on sports betting is affecting their businesses as the time for legislative negotiators to strike a deal runs short.

The three gambling centers that have opened under the state's 2011 expanded gaming law told House and Senate members in a letter that they have collectively invested more than $4 billion in infrastructure, created more than 12,000 construction jobs, employ about 5,000 Massachusetts residents and have generated more than $1 billion in state tax revenue.

