Boston Business Journal

Casino Execs: Sports Betting Draws Workers, Bettors Out of State

By Colin A. Young

Gaming industry executives from Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor on Monday reminded lawmakers of the "hyper-competitive industry" in which they operate and of the ways the state's prohibition on sports betting is affecting their businesses as the time for legislative negotiators to strike a deal runs short.

The three gambling centers that have opened under the state's 2011 expanded gaming law told House and Senate members in a letter that they have collectively invested more than $4 billion in infrastructure, created more than 12,000 construction jobs, employ about 5,000 Massachusetts residents and have generated more than $1 billion in state tax revenue.

