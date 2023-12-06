Celtics co-owner is a lead investor in a new MIT AI spinoff

The family office of Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca is one of the lead investors in an MIT spinoff developing a new generation of AI foundation models.
The startup, Liquid AI, announced a $37.5 million investment in seed capital. The funding was led by Pagliuca's family office, PagsGroup, and OSS Capital, with additional investors such as Tobias Lütke, Shopify co-founder; David Blundin of Link Ventures; Breyer Capital and Tom Preston-Werner, Github co-founder.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal