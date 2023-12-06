Ai

Celtics co-owner is a lead investor in a new MIT AI spinoff

By Hannah Green

The family office of Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca is one of the lead investors in an MIT spinoff developing a new generation of AI foundation models.

The startup, Liquid AI, announced a $37.5 million investment in seed capital. The funding was led by Pagliuca's family office, PagsGroup, and OSS Capital, with additional investors such as Tobias Lütke, Shopify co-founder; David Blundin of Link Ventures; Breyer Capital and Tom Preston-Werner, Github co-founder.

