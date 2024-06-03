Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals tickets hit record high

Tickets for the NBA Finals are at an all-time high, as the Boston Celtics aim to capture an 18th NBA championship against the Dallas Mavericks.
The average price for the NBA Finals is $4,150 — the most expensive NBA Finals since ticket reseller website TicketIQ began tracking such data in 2011.
