Boston Business Journal

Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals tickets hit record high

By Trajan Warren

Tickets for the NBA Finals are at an all-time high, as the Boston Celtics aim to capture an 18th NBA championship against the Dallas Mavericks.

The average price for the NBA Finals is $4,150 — the most expensive NBA Finals since ticket reseller website TicketIQ began tracking such data in 2011.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalCeltics
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us