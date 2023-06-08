Celts co-owner lists Weston home, complete with basketball court, for $9 million

Boston Celtics co-owner and former Bain Capital co-chairman Steve Pagliuca and his wife, Judy, have listed their 15,000-square-foot home in Weston for just under $9 million.

And yes, as you might have expected, there’s a hardcourt on the premises.

The couple bought the property, located at 29 Webster Road, for $875,000 in 1995, according to a deed. They tore down the house then on the site and built the home they are now looking to sell, finishing up the work in 2003, shortly after Pagliuca, Wyc Grousbeck and their partners purchased the NBA team.

The house features more than 15,000 square feet of space, including seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths.

