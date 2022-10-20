CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday.
The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
VMS Software said David Sweeney, a company vice president and member of the executive team, will serve as acting CEO.
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand,” Sweeney said in a statement. “Kevin was a friend to so many people, a loving father and husband, a beloved member of the New England technology community, and a great leader of our company. He was a rare person of intellect, wisdom, vision, compassion, humility, and humor who I am fortunate to have crossed paths with in my life. The idea of replacing him is out of the question — there was only one Kevin, and I miss him more than anyone can imagine.”