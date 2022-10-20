CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday.

The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.

VMS Software said David Sweeney, a company vice president and member of the executive team, will serve as acting CEO.

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand,” Sweeney said in a statement. “Kevin was a friend to so many people, a loving father and husband, a beloved member of the New England technology community, and a great leader of our company. He was a rare person of intellect, wisdom, vision, compassion, humility, and humor who I am fortunate to have crossed paths with in my life. The idea of replacing him is out of the question — there was only one Kevin, and I miss him more than anyone can imagine.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal