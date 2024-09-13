Boston Restaurant Talk

CEO of Point32Health, state's second largest health insurer, steps down

By Isabel Hart

Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health, is leaving his role at the company.

Cain Hayes, the CEO of health insurer Point32Health, is leaving his role at the helm of the organization.

Hayes joined Point32Health, the $9 billion company born of the merger of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, in July 2021. 

