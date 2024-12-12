Merrimack Valley shopping center sells for $28M

A shopping center in the Merrimack Valley town of Chelmsford that includes a Kohl’s, Staples and other stores has sold for $28 million.
Two firms have purchased the 225,000-square-foot Chelmsford Mall, including Concord-based Winstanley Enterprises.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal