Chelmsford

Merrimack Valley shopping center sells for $28M

By Grant Welker

A shopping center in Chelmsford has sold for $28 million. The new owners include Concord-based Winstanley Enterprises.

A shopping center in the Merrimack Valley town of Chelmsford that includes a Kohl’s, Staples and other stores has sold for $28 million.

Two firms have purchased the 225,000-square-foot Chelmsford Mall, including Concord-based Winstanley Enterprises.

Chelmsford
