Chip giant Nvidia to launch Boston quantum computing center

By Jess Aloe

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, speaks at a conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2023. Huang helped found Nvidia in 1993.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, is coming to Boston.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company said Tuesday it will partner with quantum computing companies, including Boston's QuEra Computing, to create the Nvidia Accelerated Quantum Research Center.

