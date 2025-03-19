Chip giant Nvidia to launch Boston quantum computing center

Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, is coming to Boston.
The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company said Tuesday it will partner with quantum computing companies, including Boston's QuEra Computing, to create the Nvidia Accelerated Quantum Research Center.
