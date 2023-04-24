Citing Online Banking, Santander Plans to Close More Mass. Branches

Santander Bank is planning to close 16 branches in Massachusetts, including five in Boston, according to a notice it filed with the Treasury Department last week.

On April 17, the Boston-based bank notified the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that it intends to close branches across the state, including branches in Ayer, Bedford, Downtown Boston, Braintree, Chestnut Hill, Dorchester, Dracut, Holliston, Lawrence, Marlboro, Needham, and Weston.

