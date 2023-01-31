Citizens Bank Named First Sponsor of House of Blues Boston

Citizens Bank is the first official sponsor of House of Blues Boston.

The Lansdowne Street venue has taken on the name of the region’s second-largest bank, becoming Citizens House of Blues Boston, according to its website. An announcement Tuesday from the Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group and Fenway Music Company confirmed the news. Financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed.

The restaurant, bar, concert and event hall becomes the fifth location sponsored under the Citizens Live banner, a music and entertainment program in partnership with Crossroads Presents. House of Blues joins Brighton Music Hall, Paradise Rock Club, Orpheum Theater and the Citizens Bank Opera House in offering special benefits to Citizens debit and credit card customers.

“The addition of Citizens House of Blues Boston to the Citizens Live portfolio is a natural extension of our commitment to some of the city’s most beloved venues,” said Lisa Murray, the bank’s Massachusetts president. “We value the unique opportunity to help strengthen and sustain live entertainment in Boston through this partnership, which is dedicated to enhancing the experience for fans and artists.”

