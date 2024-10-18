Citizens to shutter branches across Mass., RI, NH

Providence-based Citizens Financial Group is cutting 15 branches across six states, according to a regulatory filing.

Hardest hit is Pennsylvania with six closures. The closures also span New Hampshire, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island. Four are in Massachusetts and two are in Michigan. New Hampshire, Ohio and Rhode Island will each lose one branch.

