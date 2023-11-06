Clover Food Lab files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The Boston-area healthy-eating chain Clover Food Lab has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In an affidavit filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, CEO Julia Wrin Piper described restaurant traffic that remained below pre-pandemic levels while pandemic government assistance has ended.

Clover, which was founded in 2008 by Ayr Muir, now counts a dozen restaurants across the Boston area. It notched steady growth until the pandemic, Piper said, and then pivoted early in the pandemic to selling boxed lunches to people stuck at home. Growth picked back up in 2022 and ‘23, she said, and the company opened a new larger commissary in Boston to support its retail locations.

