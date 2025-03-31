College costs top $100K a year for first time at these Boston-area schools

The sticker price for Wellesley College incoming undergraduate students will surpass $100,000 when the school year starts this fall, breaking the six-figure barrier for the first time for any local university.

The price includes costs such as books and health insurance, and is before any financial aid is factored in.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Total costs will also surpass $100,000 for international students at Tufts University.

Four additional schools are breaking the $90,000 threshold for the first time: Amherst College, Brandeis University, Olin College of Engineering and Williams College. Many colleges provide significant student aid, with Olin, for example, averaging as much as half of its tuition costs to many of its students.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal