Boston Business Journal

Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston raises $45M for Israel Emergency Fund

By Meera Raman

The Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston has raised $45 million for its Israel Emergency Fund, which was formed immediately after the attacks on Israel from Hamas on Oct. 7.

The nonprofit — which is the largest in the state by Mass. assets — announced the historic amount at a press conference on Wednesday morning. In the past 18 days, the organization has received over 5,000 donations, ranging from $2 to millions or dollars.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us