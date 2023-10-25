Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston raises $45M for Israel Emergency Fund

The Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston has raised $45 million for its Israel Emergency Fund, which was formed immediately after the attacks on Israel from Hamas on Oct. 7.

The nonprofit — which is the largest in the state by Mass. assets — announced the historic amount at a press conference on Wednesday morning. In the past 18 days, the organization has received over 5,000 donations, ranging from $2 to millions or dollars.

