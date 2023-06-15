Condo sales begin to close at Raffles Back Bay Hotel & Residences

The development team behind the Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences has closed on its first condominium sale at the property, with the tower's first residents moving in Wednesday.

A two-bedroom residence on the building’s 22nd floor sold for $3.3 million, according to a unit deed published online Wednesday. Sales for four-fifths of the glass tower’s 146 residences are expected to close in the next eight weeks, according to the developers. Some future residents are combining anywhere from two to four units together.

