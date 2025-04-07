Boston Business Journal

Confidence in Mass. economy slides to 4-year low

By William Hall

Massachusetts employer confidence held steady in August, after rebounding back into optimistic territory in July.

Employers grew even more pessimistic about the state's economy in March, sending the AIM Business Confidence Index downward on its 100-point scale for the second month in a row.

The index, updated and released Friday afternoon by the Associated Industries of Massachusetts, sank 4.4 points to 46.0, the lowest level since July 2020. The gauge was down 6.2 points from a year ago and entered "negative" territory for the first time since June 2024.

