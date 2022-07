A new 100,000-square-foot cannabis-cultivation facility for GreenCare Collective has been completed in Millbury.

The building was constructed by Vantage Builders Inc. and is located at 12 Latti Farm Road in Millbury, just south of Worcester,. It will house cannabis cultivation, product manufacturing and a dispensary, the Waltham-based contractor said this week.

