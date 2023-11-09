Country club in southeastern Mass. heads to foreclosure auction

A Lakeville country club and its 18-hole golf course are headed to auction in connection with the property’s foreclosure.

The 162-acre LeBaron Hills Country Club will be up for sale on Dec. 6 at an on-site proceeding. The property is owned by a limited liability company affiliated with the Will family, owners of A.A. Will Corp., a Stoughton-based construction firm that has done work on some of the largest developments in the region in recent years, including Boston and Cambridge.

