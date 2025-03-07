COVID 5 years later: Boston scenes then and now

In March 2020, normally bustling areas of Boston were essentially turned into ghost towns.

Everywhere — that is, except for people's homes — the scene was the same: Empty offices, restaurants, trains and highways. Boston Business Journal photographer Gary Higgins was there five years ago, and this week he went back to some of those places to see how things have changed in five years. Here are three examples. The differences are striking.

