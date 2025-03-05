Boston Business Journal

CVS Health shuts down Mass.-based business line and makes layoffs

By Isabel Hart

CVS Health Corp. is discontinuing its Wellesley-based accountable care business, and will lay off 183 employees as it shutters the business line. 

The majority of employees impacted are remote workers, according to a letter accompanying a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) filed Friday. The Wellesley-based business line was part of the ACO REACH program. Three are Massachusetts residents, according to the filing. The layoffs are slated to take effect May 3. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us