CVS Health shuts down Mass.-based business line and makes layoffs

CVS Health Corp. is discontinuing its Wellesley-based accountable care business, and will lay off 183 employees as it shutters the business line.

The majority of employees impacted are remote workers, according to a letter accompanying a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) filed Friday. The Wellesley-based business line was part of the ACO REACH program. Three are Massachusetts residents, according to the filing. The layoffs are slated to take effect May 3.

