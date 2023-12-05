Boston Business Journal

CVS launches plan to increase drug cost transparency

By Jess Aloe

CVS Health is overhauling how its nearly 10,000 retail pharmacies will get reimbursed by pharmacy-benefit managers and other payors.

The price of the drug will be based on the amount CVS paid for the drug, plus a set markup and a flat fee to account for the pharmacist's services.

The new model, which it announced Tuesday during its Investor Day, will be called CostVantage. It is intended to be simpler and more transparent, according to the Woonsocket, Rhode Island–based CVS. 

CVS stock was trading up about 4% midday, giving it a market capitalization of $93.7 billion.

