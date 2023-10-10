Dana-Farber sets cost of proposed cancer facility at $1.7 billion

Dana-Farber Cancer Center has estimated that the proposed new cancer facility it wants to build along with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in the Longwood Medical Area will cost $1.68 billion.

According to a legal notice that Dana-Farber shared with the Business Journal, the building would be an approximately 688,100 square foot, 300-bed adult inpatient hospital facility. It would also include building a tunnel under, and a bridge over, Brookline Avenue to connect the new building to Dana-Farber’s existing facility.

The proposed facility would be located at 1 Joslin Place, the current home of Joslin Diabetes Center, which would be moved under the plan. The hospital plans to relocate Dana-Farber's existing 30 inpatient beds from 75 Francis St. where it currently shares space with Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

When Dana-Farber and Beth Israel announced a new clinical collaboration to build a new cancer facility, it took the medical industry — including the Brigham — by surprise. By entering into this contract with Beth Israel, Dana-Farber will effectively end its 30-year collaboration with Brigham though the highly-ranked Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center.

Meanwhile, Brigham told the Business Journal that it also intends to build a new facility. Details of that plan are not yet available.

It is still unclear where and if patients and clinicians will move

