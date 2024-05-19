Boston Business Journal

David Beckham joins Needham-based SharkNinja as ‘global brand ambassador'

By Lucia Maffei

SharkNinja is the latest Boston-area tech company to ink a promotional deal with an athlete of international fame.

British soccer star David Beckham, the former professional midfielder known for his signature curved free kick, will act as a "global brand ambassador" for the Ninja brand as part of a multi-year partnership, the company said Sunday.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

SharkNinja is a Needham-based household appliance producer that started trading on the New York Stock Exchange as an independent company last year. Its "Ninja" product line includes blenders, food preparation and cooking appliances.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us