David Beckham joins Needham-based SharkNinja as ‘global brand ambassador'

SharkNinja is the latest Boston-area tech company to ink a promotional deal with an athlete of international fame.

British soccer star David Beckham, the former professional midfielder known for his signature curved free kick, will act as a "global brand ambassador" for the Ninja brand as part of a multi-year partnership, the company said Sunday.

SharkNinja is a Needham-based household appliance producer that started trading on the New York Stock Exchange as an independent company last year. Its "Ninja" product line includes blenders, food preparation and cooking appliances.

