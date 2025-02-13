Massachusetts

‘Not illegal': Mass. AG doubles down on employer DEI policies

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell's guidance says that diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies are important to create and maintain “legally compliant and thriving workplaces”

By Don Seiffert

Andrea Campbell, attorney general of Massachusetts, was sworn in January.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has a blunt message for employers: “Diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility best practices are not illegal.”

Campbell and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued guidance Thursday intended to help businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations understand that diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies are important to create and maintain “legally compliant and thriving workplaces.”

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

