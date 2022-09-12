Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park

A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans.

OTO Development LLC, which has hotels across the country, won BPDA approval to put a 184-room hotel at the corner of Boylston and Ipswich streets in 2019. The property is home to a Shell gas station and convenience store.

