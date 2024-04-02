Developers go back to original plan for historic Alexandria Hotel site: building a new hotel

Developers won city approval in 2019 to open a new hotel at the site of the historic Alexandria Hotel on the edge of Roxbury and the South End. Then two years later, as Boston’s hotel sector cratered because of COVID-19, they pivoted to a residential use.

Now, they’ve decided a hotel doesn’t seem like a bad idea after all.

A development team headed by Jas Bhogal and Thomas Calus has applied to the Boston Planning and Development Agency to change the Alexandria Hotel redevelopment back to their original vision: a proposal to retain and restore the hotel’s facade, demolish the deteriorated building behind that facade, and build a new 12-story, 150 room hotel in its place.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal