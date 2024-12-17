Mass. company to build world's 1st commercial fusion plant

For decades, scientists have chased the limitless zero-carbon energy promised by fusion. Now, Devens-based Commonwealth Fusion Systems plans to build the world’s first grid-scale commercial fusion power plant in Virginia.
The announcement on Tuesday marks a milestone not just for the MIT spinoff, but the global clean energy industry. The process — which combines two small atoms into one — can produce a large amount of energy, but without the radioactive byproduct that results from nuclear fission, where a large atom is split.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal