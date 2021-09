Dick’s Sporting Goods is planning to hire 240 seasonal workers in the Boston area as part of a drive to hire 10,000 new workers nationwide.

Locally, the hiring spree will include positions at Dick’s retail locations in Brockton, Danvers, Dedham, Hanover, Medford, Natick, Plymouth and Saugus.

