Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to pay $1.34M to settle workplace safety violation claims

By Don Seiffert

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the nation, including in Massachusetts, will have to address store safety concerns as the parent company has agreed to pay $1.34 million to settle federal claims. 

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Wednesday it entered into a corporate-wide settlement agreement with Dollar Tree Inc., one of the nation's largest discount retail chains, to improve workplace safety in stores.

