Massachusetts

Dorchester Brewing sells building for $10M, casting doubt on its long-term future

By Greg Ryan

Dorchester Brewing Company

Dorchester Brewing Co.’s co-founder has sold the company’s taproom and brewery to the plumbers union next door for $10.2 million, casting doubt on the popular spot’s long-term future.

The brewery is leasing the Massachusetts Avenue property back from Plumbers & Gasfitters UA Local 12 on a year-to-year basis, Dorchester Brewing CEO Matthew Malloy told the Business Journal. A real estate firm owned by Dorchester Brewing co-founder Travis Lee sold the property to the union in a transaction recorded Thursday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us