Boston Business Journal

Downtown Boston tower hits the market, offering test of office values

By Greg Ryan

Boston Business Journal/Gary Higgins

An affiliate of finance giant TIAA has put its office tower at 99 High St. in downtown Boston up for sale, according to multiple real estate sources familiar with the offering — a building that would be the largest to trade in the Financial District since COVID-19 first shook up the office market.

TIAA has owned the 32-story office tower since 2005, when it bought the property for $273 million, or about $374 per square foot.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us