Boston Business Journal

Downtown Boston's newest restaurant has a 55-foot bar and Chihuly sculpture

By Grant Welker

Downtown Boston’s tallest tower is about to also include the neighborhood’s flashiest new restaurant and bar.

Overlooking Federal Street and Winthrop Center’s block-long grand lobby, the Vermilion Club is named for the reddish-orange color of the 30-foot-long Dale Chihuly sculpture that stands above the bar. The official opening is June 11.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Vermilion Club will be the latest offering from chef and restaurateur John Fraser, who is also behind a group of Winthrop Center eateries collectively called The Lineup: Mexican restaurant Ariana, the Mediterranean spot Iris Mezze, the burger place Big Grin, the bakery and sandwich shop Day Shift, and Gatto Pazzo, which sells pizza, sandwiches, salads and antipasti.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us