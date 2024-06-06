Downtown Boston's newest restaurant has a 55-foot bar and Chihuly sculpture

Downtown Boston’s tallest tower is about to also include the neighborhood’s flashiest new restaurant and bar.

Overlooking Federal Street and Winthrop Center’s block-long grand lobby, the Vermilion Club is named for the reddish-orange color of the 30-foot-long Dale Chihuly sculpture that stands above the bar. The official opening is June 11.

The Vermilion Club will be the latest offering from chef and restaurateur John Fraser, who is also behind a group of Winthrop Center eateries collectively called The Lineup: Mexican restaurant Ariana, the Mediterranean spot Iris Mezze, the burger place Big Grin, the bakery and sandwich shop Day Shift, and Gatto Pazzo, which sells pizza, sandwiches, salads and antipasti.

