Boston Business Journal

Downtown building, home of Bostonia pub and apartments, purchased for $62M

By Greg Ryan

The Boston-based real estate firm Synergy and a partner have acquired an 11-story mixed-use building on State Street in downtown Boston for $62 million, part of a push to expand the firm’s residential real estate holdings.

Synergy, owned by David Greaney, bought One India from an affiliate of the Chicago-based apartment giant Equity Residential, according to a deed recorded late last week. The 99,400-square-foot building includes 94 apartments, 20,000 square feet of office space and the restaurants Tiki Rock and the Greaney-owned Bostonia Public House.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us