Downtown Crossing was once the busiest T stop. Now there's a new No 1.

Downtown Crossing was once the MBTA’s busiest rapid-transit stop, with its location near the Financial District’s bustling office towers at the junction of the Red and Orange lines.

But Downtown Crossing’s traffic was down 56% last year compared to five years earlier, according to a Boston Business Journal analysis of T data. In fact, it is no longer the transit system’s busiest station. For the past two years, that honor went to another Red Line stop a half-mile away: South Station.

