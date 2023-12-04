DraftKings CEO, CFO sold a combined $60M of stock in November

Top executives at DraftKings Inc. sold their own personal stock shares of the company worth $60 million last month, the highest amount of insider stock sales in a single month at the sports betting company in more than two years.

According to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, both CEO Jason Robins and CFO Jason Park sold hundreds of thousands of shares in November, a month when DraftKings' shares rose above $33 for the first time since October 2021.

Park sold a total of $34.1 million worth of shares last month in two sales, on Nov. 21-22 and Nov. 28. Robins sold $25.6 million worth of shares the same month in a series of sales on Nov. 8 and Nov. 21-22.

Park and Robins made the largest sales of any executives or board members in November, a month when such sales exceeded $71 million, according to a monthly summary of insider trading on Insider Monitor. That's the highest amount of sales during any month at the company's history since September 2021, according to the website.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Robins still owned more than 3.5 million shares after the sale. Park still owned about 249,000 shares.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal