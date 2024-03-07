Boston Business Journal

DraftKings CEO talks Celtics, Caitlin Clark and March Madness

By Lucia Maffei

Boston Business Journal

Online sports betting became legal in Massachusetts on March 10, 2023, two months after retail sports betting. It was a milestone for Boston-based DraftKings Inc., which finally launched its app in the state where the company itself was born more than a decade earlier.

One year later, DraftKings is one of the six remaining online sports-wagering operators in the state after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved WynnBet's request to cease its mobile sports betting operations in the Bay State due to "commercial reasons."

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us