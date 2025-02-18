Boston Business Journal

DraftKings grows headcount by 700

By Eli Chavez

DraftKings grew its headcount by roughly 700 employees last year as the sports-betting company reported revenue growth — despite a drop in yearly handle, or how much money users are gambling.

In its annual report, the company said it now employs "over 5,100 employees located in seven countries." Last year, DraftKings reported over 4,400 employees in six countries.

