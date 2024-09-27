Boston Business Journal

DraftKings pays $200,000 to settle disclosure charges brought by SEC

By Lucia Maffei

DraftKings is advertising it’s sports betting at many MBTA stops including Copley Square.

DraftKings Inc. has agreed to pay a $200,000 civil penalty to settle disclosure charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC said Thursday it charged the Boston-based sports betting company (Nasdaq: DKNG) with disclosing material, nonpublic information to investors who followed the CEO’s social media accounts. That's a violation of Regulation Fair Disclosure, or FD, which prevents selective disclosure, according to the SEC.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us