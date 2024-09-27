DraftKings pays $200,000 to settle disclosure charges brought by SEC

DraftKings Inc. has agreed to pay a $200,000 civil penalty to settle disclosure charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC said Thursday it charged the Boston-based sports betting company (Nasdaq: DKNG) with disclosing material, nonpublic information to investors who followed the CEO’s social media accounts. That's a violation of Regulation Fair Disclosure, or FD, which prevents selective disclosure, according to the SEC.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal