DraftKings Says It's Been Hiring in Mass. — But Won't Say How Much

By Lucia Maffei

Boston-based DraftKings Inc. has added jobs in Massachusetts since the state legalized sports betting last summer, fulfilling a promise CEO Jason Robins made in 2021 while testifying on Beacon Hill in favor of legalization.

However, a spokesman for the company declined to say how many jobs the company has hired locally since legalization.

