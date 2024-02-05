More details have emerged on the job cuts set to be implemented at Boston-based Drizly following the news last month that parent Uber Technologies Inc. is shutting the alcohol delivery service down.

Drizly LLC and the ride-hailing giant are cutting a total of 168 employees, according to an official notice with the state of Massachusetts reviewed by the Business Journal on Monday.

The number includes "remote employees across the country," the Jan. 31 notice reads. Employees are slated to be laid off between April 1 and Sept. 1 this year.

As part of the planned shutdown, Drizly's headquarters at 501 Boylston St. will "permanently close," according to the notice.

