Edgartown. Lee. Lowell? Here are the hottest housing markets in Mass.

The hottest housing markets in Massachusetts are on the ocean, in the mountains and in Gateway Cities.

The top-ranked 25 ZIP codes also include neighborhoods in Worcester, Lowell and Lawrence — evidence that the steep price increases that marked Greater Boston’s housing market for years have now spread to other cities.

That’s according to an analysis of home values in ZIP codes across the U.S. conducted by The Business Journals. The analysis used a weighted formula to identify and index markets with the strongest — and weakest — pricing momentum through June 30. All ZIP codes had at least 5,000 residents and a base median home value of $250,000 as of 2018.

The formula emphasized six-month and one-year changes in value. Five-year and one-month changes were also included but were underweighted.

Many of the hottest ZIP codes in Massachusetts are on the Cape and Islands and in the Berkshires, a reflection in part of the continued run-up in value of vacation and second homes. The Bay State’s nine highest-scoring ZIPs are in one of those two regions.

