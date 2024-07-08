Boston Business Journal

Eli Lilly buys Waltham biotech company for $3.2 billion

By Hannah Green

Eli Lilly & Co. signage is displayed outside the company's office in La Jolla, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2011.
Konrad Fiedler/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Eli Lilly and Co. is buying a Waltham biotech in a deal valued at around $3.2 billion. 

The startup being acquired is Morphic Holding Inc., a Waltham company working on treatments for chronic diseases such as types of inflammatory bowel disease.

Indianapolis-based Lilly plans to acquire all outstanding shares of Morphic for $57 per share in cash. The purchase price at closing is a premium of around 79% to the closing stock price on Friday.

