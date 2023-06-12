Eli Lilly to hire 700 for R&D campus opening next year in Boston's Seaport District

Eli Lilly and Company is slated to open its new, 334,000-square-foot R&D campus in Boston's Seaport District just over a year from now, with around 700 employees working from the site.

The facility, part of a 12-story building on Necco Street, will anchor Lilly's growing portfolio of RNA medicines. The pharmaceutical giant first announced the plans last February, but Massachusetts site head Andrew Adams told the Business Journal in an interview during the BIO International Convention that the buildout would eventually involve 700 employees, nearly triple the original estimate of 250.

The so-called Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine builds on the work the company has done in RNA-based drugs for the last several years in Kendall Square, where it has a "few hundred" employees now, Adams said. Some of those will be brought over to the Seaport space, but Lilly is also in the process of hiring more people for that buildout, with recruiting slated to ramp up next summer.

