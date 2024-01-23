Boston

Empty Boston office building may get second life — as a hotel

By Greg Ryan

Some of the newest owners of Boston office buildings plan to keep them as offices. Some plan to convert them into apartments. Rhino Capital Advisors LLC has something different in mind for the unoccupied seven-story office building it just bought in Bulfinch Triangle: a hotel.

The Boston-based real estate investment firm purchased 110 Canal St. for $14.6 million in late December, a mere two years after the site fetched $24 million. Rhino managing principal Michael Olson hopes to convert the property, formerly the headquarters of architecture firm CBT, into an 81-room hotel, he said in an interview.

