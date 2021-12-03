European-Inspired Grand Piazza Coming to Boston's Seaport

Seaport developers and the project team behind Echelon Seaport have spent years touting a grand outdoor piazza within the 3.5-acre luxury residential community. But there were few actual details on how the plaza would connect the three distinct residential buildings — until today.

The piazza, to be called “The Superette,” will be a European-inspired public square spanning 125,000 square feet at the base of Echelon Seaport, with a goal of opening next spring and summer.

