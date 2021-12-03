Boston Business Journal

European-Inspired Grand Piazza Coming to Boston's Seaport

By Catherine Carlock

Seaport developers and the project team behind Echelon Seaport have spent years touting a grand outdoor piazza within the 3.5-acre luxury residential community. But there were few actual details on how the plaza would connect the three distinct residential buildings — until today.

The piazza, to be called “The Superette,” will be a European-inspired public square spanning 125,000 square feet at the base of Echelon Seaport, with a goal of opening next spring and summer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us